Three people were injured in a serious collision on Highway 17 in Kenora just before midnight on Monday, OPP said.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a head-on crash involving two vehicles near Whitehead Road.
Both drivers as well as a passenger were taken to Lake of the Woods District Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A 61-year-old Kenora resident has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and was also given a three-day licence suspension after blowing an alert on a screening device.
The highway was reopened once the vehicles and debris were cleared.
