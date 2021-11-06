A 62-year-old Marathon man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon after the van he was driving crashed head on with a transport truck east of town.
Provincial police said the van crossed the roadway’s dividing line and entered into the path of the truck on Highway 17 just before 2 p.m. in the area of Rouse Lake, about 20 kilometres from town.
The van’s driver was airlifted to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with major injuries, police said. The truck’s driver was treated for minor injuries and released.
Police said the transport was not hauling a trailer at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
The highway was fully opened to traffic Thursday around 7:30 p.m., police said.
