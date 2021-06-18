Visitors to Riverside Health Care facilities, including Fort Frances’s La Verendrye Hospital, no longer have to self-isolate prior to entering as long they have been travelling only within Canada, the agency announced Wednesday.
“This change is a significant milestone for our patients, residents and their loved ones,” Riverside clinical services vice-president Julie Loveday said in a news release.
“We are extremely pleased to now welcome visitors from across the country.”
Visitors coming from the U.S. must still self-isolate for 14 days prior to entry, the agency said.
