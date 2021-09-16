More than 95 per cent of 200 workers who provide care at hospitals and seniors homes in Marathon and Terrace Bay have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, their employer reported this week.
“Staff should be commended for their commitment to ensuring the safety of themselves, colleagues, families and the patients, residents and tenants that they care for every day,” North of Superior Health Care Group chief executive officer Adam Brown said Tuesday in a news release.
Those who haven’t been vaccinated will require “frequent” COVID-19 tests as per provincial directives for health-care workers during the pandemic, the release added.
About 78 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received two doses of vaccine, according to provincial data.
