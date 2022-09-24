Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre declared the start of a COVID-19 outbreak Friday.
The hospital said it has stepped up cleaning procedures and implemented visitor restrictions “effective immediately.”
Meanwhile, Marathon’s Wilson Memorial General Hospital said a COVID outbreak at its facility ended Thursday night.
Regular visitation schedules have resumed, a North of Superior Healthcare Group news release said Friday.
“We would like to thank patients for their support, trust and patience as we navigated through this outbreak (and) staff who worked tirelessly to manage the outbreak and keep the spirits up for those in isolation,” the news release said.
