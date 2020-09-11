Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek formally opened its new health centre earlier this week.

The facility offers patient assessment and referral as well as health promotion consultations and other health-related services to the members of the First Nation, formerly known as Sand Point First Nation.

Indigenous Services Canada provided $334,000 in funding for the design and construction of the health centre

