Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek formally opened its new health centre earlier this week.
The facility offers patient assessment and referral as well as health promotion consultations and other health-related services to the members of the First Nation, formerly known as Sand Point First Nation.
Indigenous Services Canada provided $334,000 in funding for the design and construction of the health centre
