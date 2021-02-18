Muskrat Dam First Nation lost its power for three hours early Monday as the community remains in a state of emergency over its power plant.
While crews laboured to restore power, the community worked to protect and possibly evacuate vulnerable residents.
Located about 570 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, the reserve has been working to manage the diesel power plant, which is running on one of three generators required to power the community.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.