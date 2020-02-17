Nine health entities from the Rainy River District are in talks to form an Ontario Health Team as the province restructures the health system.
Partners to the updated self-assessment submission for an Ontario Health Team include the Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services, Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board, Riverside Health Care Facilities, Atikokan General Hospital, Canadian Mental Health Association — Fort Frances branch, Fort Frances Family Health Team, Atikokan Family Health Team and Northwestern Health Unit.
The initial self-assessment was revised and resubmitted to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care late last year.
The focus of the Ontario Health Teams is on improving patient care.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.