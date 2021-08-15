Who hasn’t seen or experienced this on a short-staffed hospital ward? A patient confined to a bed rings for assistance, and a nurse either takes too long to respond, or doesn’t come at all.
Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Heath Centre has come up with a solution for that.
The hospital says it’s found it can provide continuous care and cope with ongoing staffing shortages if patients are treated by teams of health professionals rather than just one person.
Since mid-June, the 60-bed hospital has been assigning patients to teams consisting of nurses, personal support workers and an interpreter.
“This means that if someone steps away for a break or is busy with another patient, there will be no gap in care and . . . individualized and comprehensive care (is provided) to each and every patient,” Meno Ya Win patient care services director Cynthia Dwyer said last month in a news release.
Traditionally, nurses would be assigned to care for multiple patients over the course of a shift.
“The new model provides a more supportive work environment for our staff and is intended to provide a better patient experience,” the release said.
As a result, the release said, there has been a reduction in calls for assistance by patients, who have been receiving “more face-to-face time with their health-care team.”
“This model of care encourages multi-disciplinary health-care providers to work together and feel supported, and that has a huge impact on morale and patient care,” said Meno Ya Win interim chief of staff Dr. Laurel Laakso.
“The value of mentorship facilitated by this model also cannot be overstated,” Laakso added.
Meno Ya Win, meanwhile, continues to try and recruit staff.
“Many health care organizations across Ontario are experiencing staff shortages, and we are no exception,” hospital CEO Heather Lee said in the news release.
Meno Ya Win has about 470 employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.