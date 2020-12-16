The coronavirus can be spread even while those who have become infected still feel healthy and have yet to display symptoms, Northwestern Health Unit warned Tuesday as it advised against holiday travel.
“Someone’s health at the time of a visit is not a reliable way to determine whether or not they have COVID-19,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said in a news release.
The health unit is urging people in the Kenora district to avoid travel during the holiday season, especially to areas where restrictions on activities is higher than where they live.
