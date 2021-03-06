The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.
There are currently 386 active cases with 43 having resolved since Friday.
Of the 40 new cases, 28 are close contact, 6 no known exposure, 1 Thunder Bay Jail outbreak and 5 pending.
Thirty-eight of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area, 1 First Nation community and 1 in the district.
The hospital is up 8 active cases since Friday, with 35 active patients hospitalized and 11 in ICU.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 1,883. Of that, 1,465 have been resolved.
There have been a total of 32 deaths In the region. No change since Thursday.
The Health unit declared new outbreaks at Sherbrooke Public School and The Walford on Friday.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level. The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 12.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
