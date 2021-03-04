The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Thursday announced 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and one new death.
There are currently 397 active cases with 52 having resolved since Wednesday.
Of the 61 cases, 30 are close contact, 7 no known exposure, 1 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak and 23 pending.
Fifty-two of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area, 5 First Nation communities and 4 in the district.
There are no changes in the active cases in hospital. Total active patients hospitalized is at 29 with 10 in ICU.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 1,795. Of that, 1,366 have been resolved. There have been a total of 32 deaths.
CLARIFICATION on March 4 news story "Their turn for vaccine":
Thursday's front page indicated that "people in the age bracket 80-84 will have opportunity to be vaccinated in the coming weeks."
This does not mean that the Health unit will be booking for 80-84 yr olds next week or that you can begin booking for future weeks. Bookings are currently closed and when they do resume, it will still only be for those in the 85+ age bracket.
