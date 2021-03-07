The Health Unit is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region on Sunday. There are currently 470 active cases with 27 more having resolved since Saturday.
The Health Unit says that due to issues with provincial CCM database in recent days, the case counts reported on the past two days for TBDHU were lower than they should have been. The case count for today includes 70 cases that should have been reported over those two days.
Of the 111 new cases, 66 are close contact, 9 no known exposure and 36 pending.
107 of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area and 4 in the First Nation community.
The hospital is up 2 active cases since Saturday, with 37 active patients hospitalized and 11 in ICU.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 1,994. Of that, 1,492 have been resolved.
There have been a total of 32 deaths In the region. No change since Thursday.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 12.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
