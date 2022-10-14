The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) says it will change how it reports about COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay staring next week.
Instead of reporting cases based on PCR tests, the health unit will publish wastewater surveillance data, an NWHU news release said Wednesday.
“As fewer people get PCR tested for the virus, (wastewater) data is a better indicator of COVID-19 rates and trends in our area,” NWHU’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, said in the release.
