The Northwestern Health Unit has returned to more a generalized way of reporting COVID-19 cases in the wake of a consistent downward trend in the overall caseload.
“Due to recent low case numbers, (the Northwestern Health Unit) must move back to reporting by four larger areas to protect the privacy of individuals,” a health unit news release said Monday.
