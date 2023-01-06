The Northwestern Health Unit is marking its 75th anniversary with monthly events throughout the year so the public can meet staffers and perhaps enjoy a cup of tea.
“This is a year to recognize (that) safe water, vaccine-preventable diseases, tobacco-free spaces and even seatbelts all stem from the efforts of public health,” Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said Thursday in a news release.
The health unit was established in 1948 in Kenora with six staffers. With a current personnel of 160, the unit serves a population of 80,000 in Kenora and beyond, including Dryden, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout.
More information about anniversary events is available at the health unit’s website at nwhu.on.ca.
