More than 2,000 students across three school boards in the Northwest will learn from home this semester as parents keep their children home-schooled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools in Ontario have been closed since March and with the easing of phase three restrictions, school boards are developing protocols to welcome teachers and students back safely.
In formulating the “new normal” plan, the entire school dynamic has changed causing at least one board to shuffle students and teachers into fitting environments.
