On the eve of the start of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, attention turned to the health and well-being of athletes.
Matthew Williams of British Columbia, who is competing in speedskating, said the healthy athletes program “is a great opportunity to receive services to make sure we are healthy and to make sure we are able to compete in our sports.”
As athlete arrivals continued in Thunder Bay on Monday, the Valhalla Inn ballroom became a hub of activity with hundreds of athletes working with physiotherapists who were looking at flexibility, balance and injury prevention.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.