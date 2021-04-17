The Canadian Mental Health Association Thunder Bay Branch, Children’s Centre Foundation, and ThunderCon are calling upon all action heroes to grab their capes, cosplay, and costumes, and prepare to virtually walk, run, or roll in support of Mental Health Week, from May 1-9.
In a news release on Friday, people across the region are invited to sign up and share their activity with their friends and family on social media while having fun participating in the Virtual Mental Health Walk/Run.
“This year ThunderCon decided to partner with two amazing mental health charities and come up with the idea for an event that is a little different than we are used to,” said Kevin Taylor, ThunderCon chairman.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.