A preliminary hearing is underway for two suspects in the shooting death of Lee Chiodo.
The body of Chiodo, a 40-year-old Thunder Bay man, was found by a passerby on Mission Island on Feb. 24, 2019. City police confirmed he had been shot in early March 2019.
Three men were arrested and charged with Chiodo’s murder. Musab Khamis Saboon, 28, of Kitchener, Ont., David Hui of Thunder Bay, and Marshall Hardy-Fox, 28, of Thunder Bay, are all charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in relation to Chiodo’s death.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
