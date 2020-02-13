Loni Hine was a healthy 35-year-old woman when she had a heart attack just over a year ago.
On the morning of Dec. 13, 2018, the Thunder Bay wife and mother woke up with a feeling of pain in-between her shoulder blades.
Then came a “searing, burning, intense pain” in the centre of her chest.
Her immediate thought was she was having a heart attack. Her husband thought maybe an anxiety attack.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.