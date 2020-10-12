From left, Meaghan Sharp, the chief nursing executive and director of cardiovascular sciences program at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre; Cynthia Judge, president of the Fort William Rotary Club; and Dave Knutsen, chairman of the Rotary’s lottery committee, were on hand during an announcement of $500,000 in funding from the Fort William Rotary Club to the hospital’s Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular campaign, on Wednesday, at the site of the lottery home.