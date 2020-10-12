It has been a struggle for many organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Fort William Rotary Club is feeling the pinch too.
“I can attest that this year’s house lottery has been vastly different from every other year,” says Cynthia Judge, president of the Fort William Rotary Club, who presented $500,000 to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular campaign in September.
Each year, proceeds from the house lottery are directed back to various organizations within the community. In its 33-year history, the Fort William Rotary Club has given more than $5.5 million in house lottery proceeds.
“Having local access to health care has always been important to us and the pandemic has made this even more of a priority,” Judge said. “Apparently, Thunder Bay is the only major city in Ontario where access to cardiac surgery is more than a day’s drive away.”
Judge says that it’s time to change that reality and make sure families, friends and neighbours can have life-saving surgery in their home city.
Meaghan Sharp, chief nursing executive and director of the cardiovascular sciences program at the regional hospital, is a cardiac patient herself as well as an employee in the hospital’s cardiac ward.
“We started our cardiovascular journey approximately three years ago with the introduction of vascular surgery, something that patients had to travel to southern Ontario or other places across the country to get that valuable service,” said Sharp.
“I am honoured to say we can do this (here) right now, and in a few years time we will have that same opportunity with cardiovascular surgery.”
Sharp says travelling for her own cardiac surgery six years ago was daunting.
“You know you need this service and you know you need this life-saving treatment, but it is a very lonely experience,” she said. “When you know the care is phenomenal in southern Ontario but you don’t have your family support that we have in Thunder Bay, it actually adds trauma to the event. It’s something that I have close to my mended heart.”
Dave Knutsen, chairman of lottery committee, says donations like this and the many others that they make are thanks to proceeds from the annual house lottery.
He urged the community to step up and purchase their ticket for a chance to win the five-bedroom home built by Lormar Construction (Mario Micheli) in River Terrace. The home, with heated garage, comes furnished with kitchen appliances and large screen TV, and is valued at $589,946. Tickets can be purchased online at fwrotary.ca.
