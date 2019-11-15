A long-time former city councillor is facing a charge of attempted murder.
Larry Hebert, who served three terms on Thunder Bay’s city council before being defeated in the 2018 municipal election, appeared in bail court on Friday morning and was remanded into custody.
Late Thursday afternoon, Thunder Bay police said they were investigating a serious incident in the 400 block of Vickers Street but released few other details other than there was no ongoing threat to public safety.
On Friday in a news release, police said they responded to reports of a disturbance around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday and learned an altercation has taken place within the home.
Police say a male attacked another individual inside the home and the individual was also threatened. The victim was able to get to a neighbour’s house and called 911.
Hebert, who is 72 years old, will return to court on Dec. 16.
Publication bans are in place covering the majority of details of the case.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
