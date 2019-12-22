Larry Hebert will remain in the Thunder Bay District Jail until sometime after the new year begins.
The former at-large city councillor is facing a charge of attempted murder and appeared in person at the Thunder Bay Courthouse on Friday morning.
Hebert, who sat on council for three terms before being defeated in the 2018 municipal election, was arrested on Nov. 14 after city police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Vickers Street home.
A male had attacked an individual who was able to flee the home and call 911 at a neighbour’s house, said police in a news release.
On Friday, Hebert was remanded to Jan. 7, when a bail hearing is expected to take place.
A publication ban is in place covering many details of the case.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
