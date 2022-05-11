A man had to be rescued by helicopter Friday afternoon after his kayak took on water and sank on a river just north of Thunder Bay.
Provincial police said the unidentified man, who is about 30 years old, managed to call for help on a cellphone after he swam to an island on the Whitefish River. The man was wearing a life-jacket, police noted.
Police decided to call in a helicopter to access the island because the river was too rough to mount a rescue from the water, a provincial news release said.
Following the incident, police recommended boaters download the What 3 Words app onto their cellphones before heading out on the water.
“This app is already being used by the OPP Provincial Communications Centre for its precise co-ordinates, which prove more accurate than traditional GPS,” police said.
