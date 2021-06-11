Federal aviation investigators were preparing Thursday to deploy to the scene of a helicopter crash near Nipigon that left the aircraft’s pilot with serious injuries.
According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada, the Bell 214ST chopper was returning from firefighting activities Monday night when it lost control while 3,000 feet above the ground.
