RTOERO District 35 (Retired Educators in Dryden and Area) is excited to announce the success of our grant application to serve as a project sponsor in partnership with the Dryden Public Library.
The RTOERO Community Grant of $4,000 will be put toward the growth of their current large print library book collection and inventory, and will assist in the initiation of a large print book lending library with our area libraries.
This project will include two book distribution methods on a rotation basis; home delivery by Friends of the Library (Dryden Public Library volunteers) to seniors in their residences, and Canada Post delivery to the area communities’ libraries.
Acting chief executive officer, Tina Wallin, adds, “this grant money will help see an increase in the access and circulation of large print books, and will benefit more seniors who are homebound due to visual, mobility, and/or medical issues.”
“RTOERO promotes projects that will help our organization meet our strategic goals of improving the lives of our members and seniors, and strengthen our presence in our broader education communities,” says Carol Gardam, president of RTOERO District 35.
“Partnering with the Dryden Public Library for this wonderful project definitely meets these goals. The ability to have more opportunities to read in your senior years is so important for everybody’s vitality in life.”
