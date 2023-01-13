Alex Lawson’s family wants to see him come home.
Joseph Alexander Lawson, 65, is commonly referred to as Alex or AJ and was last seen in the 200 block of Madeline Street on Nov. 27, 2022.
He is described as an Indigenous man about five-foot-six with a medium build, long and straight grey hair, brown eyes and usually has facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans and black shoes.
“Our dad Alex is genuine,” said Kim Lawson, one of Alex Lawson’s children. “He wears his heart on his sleeve and would give the shirt off his back to those in need. He has a great sense of humour and outgoing personality. He is a great storyteller and can strike up conversations with anyone he meets. He likes to walk and would walk across the city of Thunder Bay.”
The Lawson family and other volunteers gathered at the Ramada hotel, formerly the Airlane Hotel, on Thursday morning before continuing the search.
“Our plea to you Thunder Bay and surrounding area is to help us find our dad,” said Kim Lawson. “Please check your yards, properties, buildings — commercial and residential, construction sites and trail cameras. People in the Madeline Street area, please check your home surveillance footage for any footage since Nov. 27.”
“If you see our dad, stay with him and call 911,” she continued. “Please bring our dad home. We love him. We miss him. We just want to bring him home.”
Wanda Skunk is Alex Lawson’s sister and on Thursday she said she wants to bring her brother home.
“We need to find Alex,” she said. “I just wish we could find him. It’s too long for him to be missing.”
Skunk said Alex Lawson is always on foot, walking everywhere. He’s known to travel from Thunder Bay to Kenora.
Det.-Insp. Jeremy Pearson, with the Thunder Bay Police Service, said regional policing partners have been alerted of Alex Lawson’s disappearance and that he could be in their areas.
The police have also received a significant amount of information from the public on possible sightings of Alex Lawson.
“At this time, despite the various leads we have received, despite the follow up that has been done in attempts to corroborate potential sightings of Alex, we have the last confirmed sighting remaining Nov. 27 in the Madeline Street area,” said Pearson. “That remains our starting point.”
Pearson asks the public to be aware of their surroundings and any people they may interact with, so any possible interaction with Alex Lawson can be reported to the police.
“If you see him, stay with him and call 911,” said Pearson. “We will respond.”
Anyone with any information about Alex Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.
