Two people are in police custody after attempting to steal a vehicle just outside of Nipigon.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the two suspects — one male and one female — were involved in a motor vehicle collision.
A passing motorist stopped to help and the suspects then assaulted the motorist and tried to steal their vehicle.
The victim stopped the theft and the suspects fled.
Nipigon OPP issued a public alert concerning the incident Monday morning, and had the two suspects in custody by early afternoon.
