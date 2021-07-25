The Salvation Army in Thunder Bay received help from the Mini Donut Shop to celebrate National Donut Day in early June, while recognizing the health unit for its work though the pandemic.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit received a delivery of the small sweet treats.
Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army and Journey to Life Centre, says The Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day throughout the world.
“It all began in 1938 to recognize the ladies — or the lassies — of the Salvation Army as they were called,” he said. “They would provide this delicious treat to the troops during the First World War in 1917. Traditionally now, it has become more symbolic. What we do is use this day to recognize organizations or individuals in the community that provide social service work and help others.”
He said during the recent pandemic, many organizations stepped up and everybody did their work.
“The (health unit) was key in the vaccination program, working behind the scenes, implementing protocols and helping to keep our community safe and we really appreciate that,” he said. “We are bringing doughnuts to the health unit and we are also bringing fresh fruit because it is a health unit.”
Justin Stam, owner of Mini Donut Shop, spent the day at the new Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre and said they will donate $1 from each purchase to the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay.
“Our first public event took place here in the 2020 Christmas season when we came and served 50 dozen doughnuts to the guests at the Salvation Army,” says Stam. “It’s very important to give back to your community and help. There are a a lot of struggling individuals in Thunder Bay and we try and help where we can. We promised then that we’d be back for National Donut Day and here we are.”
Stam’s partner, Victoria Miedema, says the Salvation Army is one of the charities she likes to support.
“I think they do great things for the community, especially helping people with addictions and people that are disadvantaged,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ferguson hoped that the event would bring people out to tour the new centre but due to COVID-19 regulations, people could not enter the building unless they resided or worked there.
A grand opening of the new centre is planned for Oct. 22, pending what happens with the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.