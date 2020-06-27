Though there’s nothing particularly uplifting about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, about 350 workers at Barrick Gold’s Hemlo mine at least went home in higher spirits Monday.
The company gave each employee at the Marathon-area operation $150 worth of vouchers that can be used at most businesses in the mine’s vicinity.
Barrick says it’s hoping the vouchers will encourage its workers to shop local and give a boost to businesses impacted by COVID-19 in Marathon, Manitouwadge and White River.
Participating businesses that accept the vouchers are to be reimbursed by submitting invoices.
“These are extremely challenging times for so many right now, and I believe it is the duty of essential businesses that have continued operating to lend a helping hand in restarting our local economy,” Hemlo general manager Adam Foulstone said in a news release.
The total amount of the initiative comes to $90,000, with Barrick contributing $60,000. The balance is being put up by Manitouwadge’s Manroc Developments, a contractor at the mine, which also gave vouchers to its employees, the release said.
Also on Monday, Hemlo announced a $200,000 recovery program to provide low-interest loans to small businesses impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
“The second phase (of the North Superior Hemlo Fund) will be to provide capital needed to encourage economic growth and community development,” the news release said.
Earlier this month, the Town of Marathon announced it had allocated $43,000 combined to a dozen small businesses that had taken advantage of one-time recovery grants. The grants provide up to $5,000 for local businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The total amount set aside in the municipality’s fund was $100,000.
“Our local businesses are the backbone of our local economy and have our full support,” Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas said when the funds were announced.
(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)
