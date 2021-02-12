A provincial program that doles out millions of dollars each year in loans and grants to Northern businesses, municipalities, and community and arts groups has been re-jigged to make it easier to apply and receive funds delivered to qualifying recipients.
The province announced Thursday that the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund has been split into four categories: community enhancement, cultural supports, investment projects and “people and talent.”
Reaction to the re-tooling appears to be favourable. In a provincial news release, Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said the new approach “will directly benefit First Nations.”
