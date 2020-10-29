Evan Wesley, a 13-year-old pianist, has been recognized for his talents and will receive the Medal of Excellence from Conservatory Canada for scoring the highest mark in Ontario for his Grade 3 piano exam.
The Thunder Bay resident began playing the piano at a young age and has mastered the keys.
His dad, Corey Wesley, recognized his son’s talent after buying a piano and encouraging Evan to play.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.