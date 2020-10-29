Scoring high on the keys

Evan Wesley is the recipient of the Medal of Excellence from Conservatory Canada for scoring the highest mark in Ontario for his Grade 3 piano exam.

 Sandi Krasowski

Evan Wesley, a 13-year-old pianist, has been recognized for his talents and will receive the Medal of Excellence from Conservatory Canada for scoring the highest mark in Ontario for his Grade 3 piano exam.

The Thunder Bay resident began playing the piano at a young age and has mastered the keys.

His dad, Corey Wesley, recognized his son’s talent after buying a piano and encouraging Evan to play.

