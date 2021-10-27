A Nolalu man is in custody after what police are calling a “high-risk arrest” Tuesday morning.
Around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19, a Thunder Bay police officer saw a white sedan driving erratically near a fast-food drive-thru in the zero to 100 block of South Cumberland Street.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Barrie, Ont.
The driver of the vehicle fled from police, driving at a high rate of speed. Multiple reports were made to police that night of a white sedan speeding through various locations around the city.
Police also claim the vehicle may be connected to a crime involving a firearm outside of the city.
Officer on general patrol around noon on Monday saw the vehicle again in the area of North May Street.
The driver sped away from police and pursuit of the vehicle was stopped for public safety reasons.
The sedan was again spotted unoccupied Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the 300 block of Kingsway Avenue in a motel parking lot.
Because of the recent incidents involving the vehicle, a significant police presence was dispatched to the area to ensure public and officer safety.
A 26-year-old Nolalu man is in police custody and charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.