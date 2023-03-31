A respiratory virus outbreak has been declared at Southbridge Lakehead long-term care home.
The outbreak is facility-wide at the Vickers Street home. Restrictions are in place on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities and visitation until further notice.
There are now four active respiratory outbreaks in high-risk settings in the Thunder Bay district, including at Hogarth Riverview Manor on the first floor and 2 North and on Plaza 1 at Pioneer Ridge.
A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak is also ongoing at the Manitouwadge Hospital.
There are no active influenza outbreaks in the district.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that emergency department visits because of respiratory-related complaints have decreased and are at seasonal levels in its catchment area and the influenza A surge overall has subsided with the peak in cases and hospitalizations having taken place in November of 2022.
COVID-19 does continue to circulate with 104 new lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days.
Hospitalization numbers are stable with 23 people in the hospital with COVID in the district, including three in intensive care units.
The health unit continues to stress the importance of precautions like getting the annual flu vaccine and latest COVID booster as well as wearing a face mask, particularly indoors and crowded places. Also, stay home when sick.
