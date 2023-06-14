A Kenora high school was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on Tuesday afternoon.
Students and staff were evacuated to nearby staging areas while Kenora OPP, fire service and the OPP’s explosive disposal unit investigated.
It was determined that there was no danger to staff or students and classes resumed.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
