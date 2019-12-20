St. Ann School was abuzz with the holiday excitement on Thursday as each student received a Christmas gift.
A Grade 10 civics class from St. Patrick High School handed out gifts to each child at the south-side school that was picked out just for them.
Grade 5 student Kyra Mannila received a fuzzy-covered notebook and fuzzy pencils.
“I love what they got me,” she said. “It was a really, really good surprise . . . I like writing and drawing a bunch. I think they’re very handy.”
