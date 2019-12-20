Opening up the goodies

Grade 5 and 6 students at St. Ann School open Christmas presents from St. Patrick High School’s Grade 10 civics class on Thursday.

St. Ann School was abuzz with the holiday excitement on Thursday as each student received a Christmas gift.

A Grade 10 civics class from St. Patrick High School handed out gifts to each child at the south-side school that was picked out just for them.

Grade 5 student Kyra Mannila received a fuzzy-covered notebook and fuzzy pencils.

“I love what they got me,” she said. “It was a really, really good surprise . . . I like writing and drawing a bunch. I think they’re very handy.”

