The Town of Marathon still intends to give its Pebble Beach lookout a makeover, even though received bids on the project came in at about double the original cost estimate.
Mayor Rick Dumas said Friday that while council will review the project during upcoming budget deliberations, “it’s still going ahead.”
“We just might have to scale it back, or phase it in.”
The town had budgeted $1 million for the upgrade, but two companies that expressed an interest in the project submitted respective bids of $2 million and $1.8 million, plus HST.
A successful bid has not been announced.
The town has plans to enhance the Lake Superior lookout with an upgraded parking lot, lighting and other feature improvements.
