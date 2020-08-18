Students returning to school this September will fill school buses while wearing face masks, but will not be required to physically distance themselves.
A message from the Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay on their website’s parent portal advises “changes to bus routes, stop locations and times may be necessary as students opt-out of transportation due to learning at home or alternate transportation decisions.”
The transportation service alerted parents “in capital letters” in the portal that there will be no restrictions on school bus seating capacity, as per the Ontario Ministry of Education’s Guide to Reopening Ontario’s Schools.
