Someone died at a crash scene that was discovered along Highway 105 on Tuesday, OPP said.
They said Red Lake OPP along with Emergency Medical Services and fire personnel went just after 8 p.m. to the scene, where a lone vehicle had been involved in a collision.
Police did not say where the crash occurred along Highway 105, which spans from Highway 17 next to Vermilion Bay, and heads north to Red Lake.
Despite life-saving efforts, the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said Wednesday.
