Ignace’s Norm Price didn’t return to his home town with a specific plan to provide refuge for stranded travellers, but it’s sort of turned out that way.
For the past year, long-distance truckers, van drivers and pedestrians caught in a predicament have been helped out at Price’s convenience store on Highway 17.
“Sometimes tow trucks and police just aren’t available when you need them,” Price said Tuesday from his store, where he also operates an Ontario Northland bus service depot.
He recalled one harrowing incident last winter, in which a Saskatchewan trucker broke down near Ignace with no heat on one of the coldest days of the year.
Price said by the time he reached the trucker’s transport, the temperature inside the cab was -32 C.
“His wife had reached out to us, basically saying her husband was going to die,” Price said. “He couldn’t feel anything in his hands and his feet. Sometimes out on the highway you’re definitely on your own.”
The trucker, who was in his late 40s, was brought to an Ignace motel and warmed up in a bath. Ignace has a medical clinic, but no hospital emergency department.
Not everyone who needs help is in a vehicle.
Just a few weeks ago, Price said, a couple of young men who had their vehicle impounded by police ended up at the store, which has become known on social media as the Trans Canada Distress Centre.
Two one-way bus tickets were purchased for the men so they could return to Thunder Bay, Price said.
Price said he doesn’t charge a fee for his efforts and depends on donations. He is not a one-man band, and is assisted by other volunteers.
An Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said that while Price’s efforts are commendable, “if someone runs into a potential life-threatening situation, (calling) 911 should still be the first option.”
“If someone has a breakdown or gets stuck, they should still call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to report it,” Bill Dickson said. “That way our officers will know the story when they see a car in the ditch, or at the side of the road. We need to know that a driver is OK.”
Before returning to Ignace, Price spent many years in Regina. Some may have seen him on CBC Television’s Dragon’s Den program promoting fishing lures made from metal bottle caps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.