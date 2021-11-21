Preliminary work on a project to widen Highway 17 to four lanes west of Kenora could start next spring, the province said Friday.
A provincial news release said the government has signed two contracts with “Indigenous partners” for tree-clearing and road-base work “within the new right-of-way for the first section of the Highway 17 twinning.”
The release didn’t say who the partners are, nor did it mention the value of the contracts.
The 40-kilometre route to the Manitoba border is currently seen as winding and treacherous in winter. When motorists cross into Manitoba, the highway becomes four lanes.
“We will continue to work collaboratively with local Indigenous communities” regarding the four-lane project, the release said.
