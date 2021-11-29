The first phase of a project to widen Highway 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba border to four lanes is to be completed in about two years, the Ministry of Transportation says.
Construction during the first phase is to start at the Manitoba border and progress to Highway 673, which is about the half-way point along the 40-kilometre stretch.
Costs of the project haven’t been released.
“To protect the competitive bidding process and ensure we can get the best possible price for this work, we cannot release specific cost estimates at this time,” a MTO spokeswoman said in an earlier email.
Last week, the ministry announced it had reached “partnerships” with First Nations along the route in regard to tree clearing for the expanded highway corridor.
