Hike for Hospice is back for its 12th run next month and organizers have a fundraising target of $65,000.
“It is our one and only large fundraiser each year,” said Kathleen Buso, communications co-ordinator for Hospice Northwest.
In addition to raising money, the hike, set for May 28, is a memorial as well as raises awareness of the services Hospice Northwest provides.
“We’re kind of a bit of a secret because people don’t want to know about such things as hospice unless they need it,” Buso said. “This is one way to let people know that we’re here when they need us and this is what we offer.”
The walk, which takes place at Boulevard Lake, will have stations set up along the route. Each station will highlight an area of work that Hospice Northwest does from its palliative program and grief support to its volunteer program.
“Basically, as you go around the lake, you learn all about Hospice Northwest and all of the services that we provide,” said Buso, adding that for the memorial aspect of the event, the organization focuses on remembrance activities.
Each hiker will be given a flower they place into the lake’s water — this can be a symbolic way of lifting away the grief. Participants can also write a lost loved one’s name on a piece of ribbon at the Adelaide Monarch Butterfly Garden.
This year, a wind phone will also be set up along the route. The phone is an unconnected, older-style rotary that hikers can use to talk to a lost loved one, or say a goodbye that wasn’t possible earlier.
Buso said there are wind phones established in cities around the world as a way to help people with their grief.
A shuttle will also be provided from 10:30 a.m. to noon for anyone with mobility issues who would like to use the wind phone or tie a ribbon to the wall at the garden.
Hike for Hospice registration is from 9-10 a.m. on May 28 at St. Ignatius High School. An opening ceremony will follow with hikers gathering at Boulevard Lake at 10:30 a.m.
Participants can register ahead of time online or in-person on May 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Heritage or by calling 807-626-5573.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.