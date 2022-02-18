Family Day activities will be in full force at Fort William Historical Park this weekend.
Skating, tubing, snowshoeing, solar viewing along with tracks and furs presentation and wild rice popping demonstrations will be happening at the fort from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday.
Science North and Thunder Bay Museum will also have activities on site.
“We are delighted to be able to offer a variety of outdoor activities for people of all ages to enjoy this Family Day weekend,” said Patrick Morash, the park’s general manager, in a news release. “As the province continues to safely reopen, Fort William Historical Park’s engaging, family-friendly activities and events will delight our visitors and support the recovery of Northern Ontario’s tourism industry.”
All activities will be held outdoors and visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face mask and physical distancing.
Tickets are $5 per person; admission is free for children five and younger.
For more information go online at www.fwhp.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.