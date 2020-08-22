The minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries wrapped up her 10-week tour across Ontario at Fort William Historical Park on Friday, where she announced $13 million for the historical site.
“These last few months have been very difficult,” Lisa MacLeod said, adding that COVID-19 has produced a triple threat with the health-care crisis, economic crisis and social crisis. As people move into phase three of easing of provincial COVID-19 restrictions, MacLeod urges everyone to reconnect with their community.
“Look 10 minutes outside your backyard to see where you can safely explore and support our arts, heritage, culture, sport and tourism organizations,” she said, noting that this reconnecting phase will likely continue over the next year.
