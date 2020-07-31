Fort William Historical Park has reopened to the public.
The site closed on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but opened its doors once again on Thursday with enhanced health and safety measures in place.
Physical distancing, reduced visitor capacity, hand sanitizing stations and increased cleaning have been put in place.
“Since we have been able to return to the Fort, staff have been working hard to prepare the site,” said Sergio Buonocore, general manager, in a news release.
