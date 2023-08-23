Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will now charge homeowners and contractors fees when responding to a severed or damaged gas line if they did not request a locate before digging.
City firefighters have responded to eight calls in the last 18 months where someone hit a gas line. They say each call could have been prevented if a utility line locate had been completed.
“When locates aren’t requested, it causes a delay in the repair of the gas line,” said Greg Hankkio, fire chief, in a news release. “When a line is broken, another locate needs to be done so other utilities aren’t disrupted. It’s also an unnecessary use of emergency services.”
By law, homeowners or contractors must have a utility line locate completed before digging starts for any project.
If Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has to respond to a damaged gas line call and a locate has not been completed, a charge will be issued for the current Ministry of Transportation rate for each response vehicle sent to the specific call. The current fee is $543.03 per hour per vehicle.
To request a locate, Ontario One Call should be contacted, online at OntarioOneCall.ca or by phone at 1-800-400-2255, a minimum of five business days before digging starts.
