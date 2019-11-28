A video of Thunder Bay’s former mayor’s cautioned statement to the OPP was played in court on Wednesday and depicted an often heated exchange between Keith Hobbs and the lead investigator with Keith Hobbs saying he was being railroaded and he never extorted anyone.
OPP Det.-Insp. Martin Graham began his testimony Wednesday afternoon at the Thunder Bay Courthouse in the extortion trial of Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss, who are each being accused of coercing an individual, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, into buying a house for Voss by allegedly threatening to disclose criminal allegations to the police.
