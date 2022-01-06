A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit and St. Joseph’s Care Group
confirmed the outbreak is restricted to the Marigold resident home area.
The declaration was made after the health unit identified three
individuals with the virus linked to the facility and it was
determined transmission of the virus happened at the long-term care
home.
The health unit also reported 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on
Wednesday and 276 active cases.
Of the new cases, two are from household contact, six are from other
close contact, 10 have unknown sources of exposure and 40 remain
under investigation.
One of the cases is in a First Nation community, nine are in district
communities and 48 are in the Thunder Bay area.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported 438 active cases of COVID-19 on
Wednesday with 30 new cases in the Kenora area, 13 in the Fort
Frances area, three cases in the Emo area, two in the Atikokan area
and one in the Sioux Lookout area.
